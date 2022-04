CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Museum Center and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center will be staying closed for another week due to a system-wide failure. The Freedom Center was expected to reopen Wednesday and the Museum Center was expected to open Thursday, however, officials announced Tuesday that the targeted reopening date has been pushed back. The Freedom Center will now reopen March 30 and the Museum Center will reopen on March 31.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 17 DAYS AGO