Q. My friend is 76, on about $950 from Social Security, food stamps, Medicaid and literally the “kindness of strangers.” Her friends and neighbors help her by driving her where she needs to go, doctor appointments, church, etc. She has no family. She owns nothing except her ramshackle home — a house with no heat or hot water. Recently, she received letters from a collection agency looking for a $9,000 debt owed from about 10 years ago. It may have been a credit card she used when she became ill with cancer 10 or 12 years ago, but she isn’t sure. She can’t pay a dime on this. Can they make her pay? Is her house in jeopardy?

1 DAY AGO