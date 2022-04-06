ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men’s tennis sweeps UVA Wise

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s tennis team (10-11, 1-6 SAC) earned their first South Atlantic Conference victory of the season by defeating the Cavaliers of UVA Wise, 7-0, on April 1.

“I am pleased with how we were able to come out and take care of business today,” said Head Coach Mark Gardiner. “The guys really played well today.”

The Wolves came out hot in doubles play with Leo Zancheta (Assis, Brazil) and Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) earning a 6-0 win at the No. 1 doubles position. Luke Layton (Columbia) and Adam Black (Saluda) were not far behind, securing the doubles point with a 6-0 victory at No. 3 doubles. With the doubles point already in hand, Lawrence Friedland (Cary, N.C.) and Marcel Schomburg (Bingen, Germany) kept fighting to earn a 6-4 win to complete the sweep of the doubles matches.

The momentum from doubles carried over into singles play with Stratas Anastopoulo (Charleston) and Bivol each coming away with perfect scores of 6-0, 6-0 to put the Wolves one win away from clinching the match overall. Zancheta then answered the call with a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 5 singles. With the match already decided, the remaining matches played eight-game pro-sets in lieu of full matches. Schomburg quickly asserted his dominance for a 8-1 win at No. 2 singles, and Enzo Blavignat (Bordeaux, France) earned an 8-2 victory of his own shortly after at the No. 4 singles position. Layton would then defeat his opponent in the No. 6 singles match by a score of 8-2 to complete the 7-0 sweep of the Cavaliers.

