Heads up, UK gamers. The Nintendo Switch OLED just dropped to its lowest ever price at Amazon UK. This is one of the better early gaming Prime Day deals we've seen so far. Right now, you can pick up the Nintendo Switch OLED for just £284 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab). It's a small discount of £25.99 off the usual £309.99 retail price, but one that's well worth a look if you want to get Nintendo's premium console for less.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO