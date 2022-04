Four weeks of spring practices will culminate for Auburn on Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers will hold their annual A-Day game at 1 p.m., with the scrimmage representing the 15th and final practice for Bryan Harsin’s team before it heads into summer workouts and player-run practices. It has been an eventful spring for Auburn, as the program tries to move past its five-game losing streak to end the 2021 season, as well as the university inquiry into Harsin’s first year that marred the offseason.

AUBURN, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO