I Color Myself Different: Where can I get Colin Kaepernick’s book?

By Jennifer Roback
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HbzTq_0f1MzaWf00

COLIN Kaepernick is known for standing up for civil rights and has come a long way since kneeling during the National Anthem in 2016.

In a new autobiographical book, Kaepernick illustrates his childhood and discusses his life in a new way.

Colin Kaepernick published a children's book in April 2022 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

What is I Color Myself Different about?

Kaepernick's new book will discuss the struggles he faced growing up in an adoptive home as well as send a message about not fitting in.

The book will also touch up identity and inclusion.

"This is, by far, the most high-profile job I've ever done," book illustrator Eric Wilkerson told CBS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDFqv_0f1MzaWf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39E2Su_0f1MzaWf00

"The fact that they took away the thing that he loved to do most in life just for standing up and speaking out, I just thought that was really horrible," he continued.

"...It is his story. This is an event that happened in his life."

Wilkerson later went on to note that he drew inspiration for the illustrations from his own biracial daughter, Leia, who was the same age as Kaepernick in the book.

"Our differences are what make us special," Wilkerson said. "It's not something to be feared. It's not something to be hated. If you can embrace your own magnificence, then you can live a really positive, happy life."

A description of the book reads: "An inspiring, empowering true story of young Colin's journey of self-discovery that will inspire all young readers to be true to themselves and embrace who they are . . . and how they can make their world a better, more equitable place."

Where can I get Colin Kaepernick's book?

I Color Myself Different was released on April 5, 2022, and has already been a hit among readers.

It is available for purchase at several retailers across the United States including Barnes & Noble, Target, and Walmart.

The book is also available on Amazon and through Scholastic.

Kaepernick's hard-covered book is priced at $18.99 but can vary based on location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gPIn_0f1MzaWf00
I Color Myself Different is available now Credit: Scholastic/Kaepernick Publishing

Is Colin Kaepernick going to play football again?

In September 2016, Kaepernick took a stand against racial and ethnic inequality by kneeling during the National Anthem.

As a result, his career was derailed and the former quarterback has not played in an NFL game since January 2017.

Despite this, Kaepernick has not given up on his NFL dream and regularly posts workout videos, revealing that he is "still working" towards a return.

"I am still up at 5 a.m. training five, six days a week making sure I’m prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again," he told Ebony in October 2021.

"That’s not something I will ever let go of, regardless of the actions of 32 teams and their partners to deny me employment.

"The same way I was persistent in high school is the same way I’m gonna be persistent here.

"And you’re gonna have to continue to deny me and do so in a public way. And you’re gonna expose yourself by that, but it won’t be because I’m not ready or not prepared."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAML1_0f1MzaWf00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWSdT_0f1MzaWf00

Outside of training, Kaepernick has been staying busy with things such as his new book and the Netflix documentary Colin in Black & White, which was released in 2021.

He also founded a publishing company that has since released the books I Color Myself Different, Abolition For The People, and In the Blink of an Eye: An Autobiography by Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and Nick Chiles.

