ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 10:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 20:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rah/rivers. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning by 900 AM EDT. Target Area: Johnston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina Neuse River At Smithfield affecting Johnston County. For the Neuse River...including Clayton, Smithfield, Goldsboro Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neuse River At Smithfield. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. Flooding begins along the Neuse Riverwalk. Water nears the base of the holding tank at the water treatment plant. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EDT Friday was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 13.0 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.0 feet on 10/13/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Neuse River Smithfield 15.0 15.7 Fri 8 pm EDT 13.1 13.3 13.7 13.7
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamestown, SC
County
Georgetown County, SC
County
Williamsburg County, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
County
Berkeley County, SC
WSAV News 3

Storms leave downed trees, power outages across Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A line of severe thunderstorms moved across the state Tuesday afternoon into evening, producing tornados and strong winds that left a trail of damage in their wake. Just before 5:00 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for portions of Hampton and Colleton Counties. The severe weather started […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1030 AM CDT. Target Area: Concordia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MARCH 26 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...Until Saturday, March 26. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 49.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 49.5 feet Thursday evening. It will then slowly fall over the next several days, possibly falling below flood stage on March 26. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 49.2 Mon 7 pm CDT 49.3 49.4 49.5
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Santee River#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Nacogdoches FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana and northeast Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in northwest Louisiana, Bossier, Caddo and De Soto. In northeast Texas, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 1030 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 726 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Shreveport, Bossier City, Carthage, Rusk, Haughton, Stonewall, Alto, Tenaha, Timpson, Garrison, Beckville, Joaquin, Pinehill, Minden, Trawick, Deberry, Sacul, New Salem, Douglass and Morrill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Muhlenberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 09:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Muhlenberg The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky Green River at Paradise. .Water levels along the Green River are forecast to rise again. Paradise is forecast to return to minor flooding Tuesday afternoon, with a lower crest. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Paradise. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 380.0 feet, Water rises over the skimmer wall at the TVA fossil plant. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 379.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 380.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 380.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 11:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rah/rivers. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM EDT. Target Area: Cumberland The National Weather Service in Raleigh NC has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Carolina Little River At Manchester affecting Cumberland County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River At Manchester. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor flooding begins in Fort Bragg near the water treatment plant. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 18.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Little River Manchester 18.0 17.9 Sat 9 am EDT 17.9 15.8 14.0 12.8
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 09:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:35 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 0.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate below flood stage with a maximum value of 2.2 feet early Monday afternoon. It will rise above flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 2.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 0.9 Sat 7 am CDT 2.1 2.1 2.0
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 16:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Rensselaer; Saratoga FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Hudson River At Troy. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Water reaches streets in Waterford Village and Matsons Shipyard on Van Schaick Island. Some basements flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 23.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 PM EDT Friday was 23.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 21.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Hudson River Troy Flood Stage: 21.5 Observed Stage at Fri 4 pm: 23.1 Forecast: Fri 8 pm 23.4 Sat 2 am 22.9 Sat 8 am 22.4 Sat 2 pm 21.7 Sat 8 pm 21.1 Sun 2 am 20.8 Sun 8 am 20.6 Sun 2 pm 20.4 Sun 8 pm 20.2 Mon 2 am 19.9 Mon 8 am 19.7
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 16:31:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Saturday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds increasing with blizzard conditions developing this evening and continuing into Saturday. Winds gusting to 40 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy