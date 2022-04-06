Carey Price to travel with Canadiens, likely won't play

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price hasn't played since the Stanley Cup Final. Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens vice president of communications Chantal Machabée told reporters in February that there was no timetable for the return of star goaltender Carey Price, who hasn't played this season during his recovery from knee surgery he had on July 23.

Per Sportsnet and the NHL's website, Price will travel with the Canadiens for their upcoming road trip but is not expected to take the ice in either Thursday's game at the New Jersey Devils or Saturday's contest at the Toronto Maple Leafs. Following the weekend, Montreal hosts the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, and Price's availability for that matchup is unclear at this time.

Price's status for 2021-22 took a back seat to concerns about his overall health when he entered the NHL/NHL Players' Association player assistance program on Oct. 7 because of what he later confirmed to be issues with substance abuse. It was then announced on Jan. 17 that the 34-year-old was essentially restarting his knee rehabilitation.

The Canadiens were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention in late March, but Price has nevertheless recently participated in several practices, including Monday's session.