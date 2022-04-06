ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Domestic flight prices up 40 percent since beginning of year

By Natalie Prieb, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KnRfc_0f1MyJp300

( The Hill ) — Domestic flight prices have increased 40 percent since the beginning of 2022 and are expected to rise an additional 10 percent next month.

Flight booking website Hopper said the price of a domestic round trip is averaging $330, a 7 percent jump above 2019 costs. International round trips are currently averaging $810, a 25 percent increase from the start of the year.

JetBlue bids $3.6 billion for Spirit Airlines, putting Frontier merger up in the air

The combination of high demand and rising fuel costs is largely driving the price hike for flights.

“A tremendous amount of demand [is] from travelers who have not been able to travel the last two spring and summer seasons,” Haley Berg, an economist at Hopper, told ABC News . “And the second factor is jet fuel. Jet fuel prices are also up 40% since the beginning of the year and up 75% since this time last year. Demand and higher jet fuel prices together are really driving overall domestic airfare up.”

Delta Air Lines, United and Southwest Airlines all announced last month that they would raise prices to cover the increase in fuel costs, with Delta saying it was looking at a 10 percent jump in airfare.

“We’ve not seen a stronger demand … in my career,” Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian said.

The news comes after President Joe Biden placed a ban on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports last month as part of his administration’s response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Local priest put on leave amid misconduct allegations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Diocese of Evansville has received an allegation of sexual misconduct against Father Bernie Etienne. The misconduct is alleged to have occurred more than 20 years ago.  Civil authorities and the Diocesan Review Board have been notified. Father Bernie strongly denies the claim. He is accorded the presumption of innocence during […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Wreck occurred at Hwy 41 and 60 interchange

UPDATE – Four cars were involved in the wreck, not two. HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A wreck occurred in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 41 just past the U.S. Highway 60 interchange late afternoon. Eyewitness News crews on the scene report that two cars crashed and struck the side of a hill at the […]
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
NBC News

Southwest Airlines launches a new, second-cheapest fare

Southwest Airlines on Thursday unveiled its new fare class: a second-cheapest option it hopes will reel in customers willing to pay up for more flexibility. The “Wanna Get Away Plus” fare sits just above the “Wanna Get Away” fare and just below its “Anytime” fare. It will allow travelers to make same-day changes to their tickets without paying the difference in fare that the lowest tier requires.
INDUSTRY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Airfares are going up. Blame full planes, not fuel prices

Jet fuel prices are soaring along with other fuel costs. So are airfares. Blame the return of passenger demand — rather than fuel prices — if you pay more for a flight this spring or summer. The nation's leading airline executives appeared at a JPMorgan investor conference Tuesday...
ECONOMY
Thrillist

JetBlue Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring travel is nearly back to pre-pandemic rates, according to the TSA. As more and more people return to air travel, it might get harder to find affordable flights. But, JetBlue has you covered for all your springtime travel, with a flight sale offering one-way tickets starting at just $44.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Domestic Flight#Spirit Airlines#Delta Air Lines#Frontier#Abc News#United#Southwest Airlines#Russian
Thrillist

Singapore Airline's Newest Plane Is Coming to the U.S. & It's Like a Hotel in the Sky

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Economy vs first class on JetBlue: Inside the low-cost U.S carrier's 'Core' cabin on a single-aisle Airbus A321neo from Gatwick to JFK - then returning in the swanky £2,600 'Mint Studio' suite

I'm in the exquisite Baccarat Hotel in New York (full review imminent) and conversation with my New Yorker companion has turned to my journey from London to JFK with U.S low-cost airline JetBlue – apparently a popular carrier with the natives. And now I know why. My mission is...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Motley Fool

Why Airline Stocks Are Soaring Today

Hopes for a travel recovery in 2022 have been thrown into doubt by the recent spike in oil prices. In a series of disclosures Tuesday, major airlines said that while fuel costs have cut into their Q1 profitability, their outlooks for the year remain positive. Even in the best-case scenario,...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

JetBlue’s bid for Spirit centers on adding planes to fleet

JetBlue Airways executives explained to Wall Street on Wednesday why they’re offering to pay $3.6 billion for Spirit Airlines, a proposed combination that has received a chilly reception from investors. JetBlue doesn’t want Spirit’s ultra-low-cost business model, and certainly it doesn’t want Spirit’s last-place ranking in government-compiled customer complaints....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Over 1,000 Flights Were Cancelled From The United Kingdom Last Week

With the Easter holidays approaching, the UK airline industry is in chaos and while airports and airlines duck for cover, more than 1,000 flights were canceled to/from the UK last week. According to aviation analytics firm, Cirium, 1143 flights were canceled in the week of March 28 to April 3.
TRAVEL
simpleflying.com

Lufthansa's Easter Flights From Frankfurt Are Almost Fully Booked

With many Easter holidays starting April 8, thousands of German holidaymakers are getting ready to jet off with Lufthansa. The Frankfurt-based carrier has made extensive preparations ahead of a booming travel period, having already risen above pre-pandemic levels, and is expected to see 225,000 travelers through Frankfurt on the first weekend alone.
WORLD
WEHT/WTVW

MPD: Reckless driver leads officer on pursuit

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville police arrested a woman for reckless driving and other charges on April 7. Marria McBride was the driver of the vehicle. Police say that an officer was on patrol and noticed McBride making a right turn off of the eastbound South Madison Avenue on West Center Street. McBride failed to […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy