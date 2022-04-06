Utah man caught with 10 pounds of fentanyl pills during traffic stop

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police arrested a man after discovering a bounty of fentanyl during a traffic stop on Saturday.

St. George Police says the suspect is Deybin Turcios-Doblado, 27.

Arresting documents say the incident happened on I-15 near mile marker 7 around 10:10 p.m. The suspect was spotted driving erratically, traveling over solid highway lines onto the shoulder while dangerously tailgating other vehicles.

When police pulled him over, the suspect provided both a Utah ID and a Mexican ID. Officers had trouble finding his information in their database during the stop. The suspect’s insurance and vehicle VIN number did not produce results, either.

The officer eventually found an active arrest warrant for the suspect from the Midvale Justice Court for the amount of $2,725.

During this time, another officer arrived with a K-9 to assist with the arrest. The officer deployed his K-9 and received a positive indication of illegal narcotics. While being handcuffed, police found suspected cocaine and paraphernalia with burnt residue rolled up in toilet paper inside the man’s pants pockets. A large folding switchblade knife was also found in the same pocket.

Inside the suspect’s vehicle, police found about 10 pounds of suspected M30 fentanyl pills.

While the man was in custody, police discovered the suspect was from Honduras and residing in the U.S. unlawfully.

The man was arrested on six charges and is currently booked at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

