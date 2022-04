Western Illinois University’s School of Law Enforcement and Justice Administration has been named the best online criminal justice degree in Illinois for 2021. WIU was ranked number one out of the 10 schools on the list compiled by Criminal Justice Degree Hub, who used data from IPEDS (Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System) and Niche to rank programs according to tuition, reputation and graduate salary.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO