Personal Finance

NY Attorney General asks banks to end overdraft fees

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
New York Attorney General Letitia James delivers remarks at the New York Democratic party 2022 State Nominating Convention in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., February 17, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday asked JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Bank of America (BAC.N), US Bancorp (USB.N) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) to end all consumer overdraft fees by the summer.

In letters sent to the chief executives of four of the biggest U.S. consumer banks, James said the majority of overdraft fees are levied on "the most vulnerable consumers with the lowest average account balances."

James's letters come as banks are facing increased scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers for charging overdraft and other fees on consumers.

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the federal consumer watchdog, launched a campaign earlier this year to address what it calls "junk fees," a catch-all for overdraft, credit card late payment fees, mortgage closing costs and other charges.

The banking industry earned $17 billion in overdraft fee revenue in 2019, according to a report commissioned by the industry group the Consumer Bankers Association.

In January, the CFPB issued a request for public input on whether banks and companies charge excessive fees on top of their upfront price -- as well as the financial impact of fees on American families -- the deadline for which is April 11. The agency has not yet said how it plans to proceed, however. read more

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Bank of America (BAC.N), Citigroup (C.N) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) have stopped charging non-sufficient funds fees - a penalty charged for bounced checks or automated withdrawals that overdraft a customer's account. The banks have also changed their policies on charging overdraft fees, each in different ways. read more

In her letter, James asked the four banks to eliminate overdraft fees altogether, citing Citigroup Inc (C.N) as an example of a bank that eliminated these fees.

The banks did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Last month, a group of U.S. Senate Democrats -- including Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown -- sent letters to seven large banks pressing them to scrap or significantly reduce overdraft and other fees they charge customers. L2N2VS1GA

Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Chris Reese and Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
