Circus Minimus visits Robertson

These youngsters wait on their turn to perform in the Circus Minimus recently at Robertson County Schools.

Members of the Circus Minimus, a Vermont-based performance troupe, visited Robertson County Schools last week.

The performers trained the student in grades one through eight in circus performance for the entire week.

A performance by the students on Friday in the school’s gymnasium was the culmination of the week-long event.

The troupe’s visit was sponsored by the Ad Hoc Committee and Sandy Mcleod in memory of Sam and Hazel Dryden, long-time supporters of the school. Hazel Dryden was a one-time superintendent of the district.

Mcleod is the wife of the late Sam Dryden.