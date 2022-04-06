ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NBA Draft Buzz: Washington, Hawks, Pistons, More

By Chris Crouse
Kentucky point guard TyTy Washington Jr. has declared for the NBA draft, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski .

Washington, who will hire an agent this week, has scouts intrigued after playing 31 games as a freshman for John Calipari’s squad, many of which came after an ankle injury (suffered on January 22).

“I wasn’t anywhere close to full strength in the past two months of the season,” Washington Jr., told ESPN . “My ankle had moments where it felt really good and then others it was really hurting. After the Auburn game, that’s when things went downhill. It was a nagging injury that I never really got right. I’m still not 100% now, but I’m getting close.

“The warrior mentality instilled in me by my mom and dad had me playing in games that I probably shouldn’t have. I think NBA teams were able to see how tough I am.”

The 6’3″ guard is headed to the Hawks at No. 13 in our latest mock draft.

More on the NBA Draft

