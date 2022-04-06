NBA Draft Buzz: Washington, Hawks, Pistons, More

Kentucky point guard TyTy Washington Jr. has declared for the NBA draft, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski .

Washington, who will hire an agent this week, has scouts intrigued after playing 31 games as a freshman for John Calipari’s squad, many of which came after an ankle injury (suffered on January 22).

“I wasn’t anywhere close to full strength in the past two months of the season,” Washington Jr., told ESPN . “My ankle had moments where it felt really good and then others it was really hurting. After the Auburn game, that’s when things went downhill. It was a nagging injury that I never really got right. I’m still not 100% now, but I’m getting close. “The warrior mentality instilled in me by my mom and dad had me playing in games that I probably shouldn’t have. I think NBA teams were able to see how tough I am.”

The 6’3″ guard is headed to the Hawks at No. 13 in our latest mock draft.

More on the NBA Draft

Where the Pistons end up in the lottery could determine the future of Jerami Grant, as Michael Scotto of HoopsHype explains. If Detroit ends up in the top-4, taking one of the top bigs in the draft ( Paolo Banchero , Jabari Smith , Keegan Murray , or Chet Holmgren ), moving Grant would be a feasible next step. In our latest mock draft , the Pistons end up with the No. 5 overall pick and select AJ Griffin.



One Western Conference scout told FortyEightMinutes that he's "all-in" on Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin . The 6-foot-7 wing hasn't officially declared for the draft, though if he does, it's likely he hears his name called early on draft night.

