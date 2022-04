Most of us know someone with autism, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 1 in 44 children has been identified with an autism spectrum disorder. Individuals with autism face hurdles in opportunities and support when it comes to education, employment, housing, health care and—you guessed it—transportation. How can we make transportation equitable and accessible for autistic people while advocating for autism acceptance this month and all year long?

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO