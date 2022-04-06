ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

Wooster mourns passing of emeritus professor of English, David Moldstad

Cover picture for the articleDavid Moldstad, emeritus professor of English at The College of Wooster, passed away on March 31, 2022, in Wooster, Ohio, at 98 years old. Moldstad taught in the English Department from 1957 to 1991. The main focus of Moldstad’s research was Victorian literature. A dedicated scholar of English novelist,...

