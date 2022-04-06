Brooksville gun manufacturer sending thousands of rifles to Ukraine

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A weapons manufacturer in Hernando County recently shipped out 500 guns to Ukraine to help the people there following the invasion from Russia.

Adams Arms has been manufacturing semi-automatic guns for more than a decade in Brooksville.

The shipment of 500 guns is on top of 1,000 already sent to Ukraine from Adams Arms.

Adams Arms President Jason East said for the past five years, he’s been supplying a dealer in Ukraine with rifles, but when the Russian invasion began in February that dealer reached out for immediate help.

“Our guns are going to a civilian dealer, and it is going to be going out to people for personal protection of their homes and families as well as civilians who have chosen to join local defense agencies,” East said.

So far, 1,500 guns have been sent to Ukraine with about 2,500 more on the way in the coming weeks. East says the guns are being sold to the dealer at a discounted price.

“Makes us proud on this end that we’re actually helping somebody to understand the way Americans are, American’s freedom is and allow them to actually fight for theirs,” said Timothy McClellan, Adams Arms firearms supervisor.

East says when liberty and freedom are in jeopardy at home or abroad, his team takes it very personally.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.