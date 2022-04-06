ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Concerts coming to New Mexico in 2022

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSCEL_0f1Mrz3u00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Live music and big names are making their way back to New Mexico this year. Some concerts do require medical checks before entering the event. Here’s a look at what’s coming this year.

Isleta Amphitheater

April 2022

June 2022

July 2022

August 2022

September 2022

October 2022

Popejoy Hall

April 2022

May 2022

May 11-15th – Come From Away

June 2022

September 2022

Santa Fe Opera

July 2022

More dates, shows, venues to be added as they are announced.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Serial shoplifting suspect believed responsible for $20k in theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested another suspected serial shoplifter, accused of hitting the same Target over and over. Officers responded Wednesday morning to the Uptown store following reports of a man walking out with a cooler and a bag full of clothing. APD says the man, identified as Nicholas Rice, took off on foot before […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Five arrested in New Mexico connected to Colorado burglary

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Five people are behind bars accused of stealing thousands in guns, ammunition, and other items. The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary happened near Vallecito, Colorado where $60,000 worth of items were stolen from a house on several occasions. San Juan County detectives served nine search warrants at homes […]
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Fires break out in eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fire season has arrived in parts of eastern New Mexico. The Portales Fire Department says it contained a 1,000-acre fire near US Highway 70 and NM-202. It destroyed several buildings, including the Old Blackwater Draw Museum building. Museum officials say it was empty. Another grass fire broke out near Gavilan Canyon in Lincoln […]
ENVIRONMENT
Westword

Every New Denver Concert Announcement

A South Park concert with creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone as well as Ween and Primus will be held at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, August 10. Register to keep up with upcoming tickets here; registration ends Sunday, March 20. will bring its thumpy brand of Celtic folk punk...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

APD search for woman accused of shoplifting, pulling gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are searching for a woman accused of shoplifting and pulling a gun on a security guard. Police say on December 26, 2021, an unknown female was confronted by security for shoplifting from the Walmart at 11001 Menaul NE. When security confronted her, the suspect fought with security and then brandished […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Zombie
KRQE News 13

CYFD releases investigation report on 4-year-old beaten to death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four-year-old James Dunklee told CYFD caseworkers he was being physically and sexually abused by his mother’s different boyfriends. Yet, he had to return back to a home where eventually he was beaten to death. The department released its own investigation into his murder. A...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man arrested just three days after being released from jail

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused thief has been arrested again just three days after being released from jail. Alfredo Montes was released from the Lea County Detention Center on Mar. 28. Then Mar. 31, Montes was caught with stolen metal items. He also had two active arrest warrants for two catalytic converter thefts on Mar. 16. […]
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

Scary situation leads to DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bosque Farms woman is charged with aggravated DWI, accused of driving the wrong way on I-40. Police say on Sunday 23-year-old Yeiry Ruiz was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 near the Wyoming exit and nearly hit an officer. Police were able to quickly block off the interstate and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of stealing thousands from former employer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former IT worker is facing charges for stealing thousands from his former employer. Investigators say 37-year-old Alexander Sutton worked for House of Sanjevani, a holistic wellness center on Paseo near Ventura. In July of 2020, the owner of the business noticed a dramatic drop in sales. The FBI turned their sights to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Fe Opera#Jersey Boys#Wind Fire#Chains Breaking#Shinedown Popejoy Hall#Killer Queen Santa Fe#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Las Vegas teen arrested for being drunk at a school

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old has been arrested after showing up to a school drunk. Police say they found Eugene Lopez near West Las Vegas High School. According to court documents, Lopez was yelling at a female student, and also tried to hit a school security guard. Lopez had been kicked out of school […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating body found near Juan Tabo and I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is continuing their investigation into a person’s death on Juan Tabo and the eastbound I-40 overpass. APD along with Albuquerque Fire Rescue were sent out just before 11 a.m. on Sunday. Police say a motorist called to report a body in the area. Crews had to use specialized […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Police look for two accused of stealing thousands in jewelry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching from two suspects accused of stealing from an Albuquerque department store last month. Police say on February 25, two people walked into a department store at 10000 Coors Blvd and smashed the glass door. They then headed to the jewelry section, smashed the glass casing, and got away with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI search for information on Navajo Nation death

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information about a shooting death on the Navajo Nation. The body of Zachariah Shorty was found in July 2020 in a field in Nenahnezad. That’s off Highway 64 between Farmington and Shiprock. If you know anything, contact the FBI.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

NMSP capture inmates who escaped in transport van

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police report that three prisoners who had stolen a McKinley County Sheriff’s Office transport van Monday have been captured. According to NMSP, Josh Hall, 35, of Milan, NM, Rickie Billie, 36, of Albuquerque, NM, and LaCosta Reeves, 45, of Gallup, NM, was being transported by a McKinley County Sheriff’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Farmington man charged with assault, resisting arrest

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington man has been arrested after police were called about an upset person with a gun. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. Saturday when police were called to far northern Farmington and made contact with 26-year-old Joshua Guillen. They say he initially fled the area but police were able to catch […]
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy