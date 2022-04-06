Concerts coming to New Mexico in 2022

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Live music and big names are making their way back to New Mexico this year. Some concerts do require medical checks before entering the event. Here’s a look at what’s coming this year.

April 2022

June 2022

June 11th – Backstreet Boys

July 2022

July 23rd – Train

August 2022

September 2022

October 2022

April 2022

April 7th-10th – Jersey Boys

May 2022

May 11-15th – Come From Away

June 2022

June 11th – The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour

September 2022

September 17th – Killer Queen

July 2022

More dates, shows, venues to be added as they are announced.

