ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd County, KY

Man Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Todd County

By John Godsey
wkdzradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was found deceased in the roadway on US 79 in Todd County Wednesday morning after an apparent pedestrian related accident. Kentucky State Police say a man 30 to 40 years old was walking...

www.wkdzradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Cromwell man fatally struck by SUV in Kosciusko County

NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. (WISH) — A 21-year-old Cromwell man was fatally struck by an SUV in Kosciusko County Sunday morning, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Police say a 25-year-old woman driving a Jeep Compass northbound on State Road 13 north of Syracuse Webster Road hit Eric Espinoza around 3:49 a.m. That is just north of North Webster.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Todd County, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Todd County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroner#Law Enforcement#Deer#Medical Examiner
WTVQ

Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA faces charges after crash with ambulance

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
SOMERSET, KY
KATV

Twenty-two arrests made in early morning drug operation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Twenty-two suspects were arrested in West Memphis early Wednesday morning in the third phase of an ongoing federal drug investigation. Operation "Money Don't Sleep" is an investigation initiated in 2015 by the DEA Little Rock District Office and the West Memphis Police Department aimed at lowering violent crime stemming from the distribution of illegal drugs.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRN

Remains found in Putnam County identified as missing man

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office confirmed remains found on March 17 are those of 27-year-old Joshua Bohannon, who was last seen in Putnam County in June of 2021. https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/remains-found-in-putnam-county-identified-as-missing-man/
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy