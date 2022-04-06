ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Xiaomi 12 Pro may be rejecting EE SIM cards

Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Xiaomi 12 Pro may have a problem accepting certain SIM cards, resulting in the phone being unusable when one is inserted. The newly released smartphone has gone on sale in the U.K. this week for 1,049 British pounds, or about $1,375, but if you use the EE network the phone...

www.digitaltrends.com

