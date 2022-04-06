ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Slavik returns to Great Falls Police Department as a chaplain

By Shannon Newth
KRTV News
KRTV News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F90nV_0f1MqKQ600

Fifty-seven new officers who will serve 40 agencies across Montana graduated this week from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy; one of those graduates is Great Falls Police Officer Shane Klippenes . He recently retired from a two-decade long career with Great Falls Fire Rescue. His new career as a sworn officer means he also vacated his volunteer role with the Great Falls Police Department as a chaplain.

His replacement on the chaplain team is no stranger to the Great Falls Police Department - Bryan Slavik.

Slavik has more than 28 years of law enforcement experience, 24 of those years with the Great Falls Police Department.

After spending time in everything from the patrol division to sex crimes investigations, he retired from GFPD seven years ago. He’s been working as a criminal justice professor at the University of Providence.

His experience in law enforcement makes him uniquely qualified for the role of chaplain.

“You see things, you hear a lot of things, you have to deal with a lot of bad things and bad situations. So I can give a lot of insight, especially to those newer people who are there, to give them some hope and reasons to look to a brighter future,” Slavik explained.

As a chaplain, he will spend time doing ride-alongs, getting to know officers, and will be available to respond to crisis situations to support both GFPD officers and the community.

He was presented with his new badge and collar crosses in early March.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Comments / 1

Related
KXRM

Recognize me? Woman accused of cashing stolen checks

UPDATE: According to the sheriff’s office, the woman has been identified. ORIGINAL STORY: PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of cashing several stolen checks. Pictures show a female suspect with dark hair inside a vehicle. If you know who the woman is, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s […]
PUEBLO, CO
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cause of death for Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter released

(Richland County, MT) -- The cause of death for a Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter is being released. A death certificate issued Friday in Richland County, Montana lists Katelynn Berry's cause of death as hypothermia. The certificate said the hypothermia was a result of "walking outside without proper clothing for inclement weather."
GRAND FORKS, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Great Falls, MT
Crime & Safety
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wahlberg
KXL

Can You ID These Criminal Suspects?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
Texoma's Homepage

Second man arrested in Harbor Freight theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day. Kagan Baisden is the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KMPH.com

Body found in shallow grave identified as missing Redding man

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A man whose body was found in March 2021 in a shallow grave near Rye Patch Reservoir in Pershing County, Nev. is a missing Redding man, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Jered Stefansky, 26, was reported missing to the Redding Police Department...
CARSON CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Chaplain#Sex Crimes#Great Falls Fire Rescue#Gfpd
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
deseret.com

Missing Utah girl found in back of semitruck in Wyoming

A 13-year-old Roosevelt girl missing since Tuesday has been found in the back of a semitruck in Wyoming. Rylie Secrest was located by officers with the Cheyenne Police Department about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday in the back of a semi in Cheyenne. The truck was being driven by Chris Evans, 25, of Florida.
CHEYENNE, WY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KHQ Right Now

Missing Idaho woman found deceased near 4th of July Pass

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - An Idaho woman who was reported missing earlier in the week was found deceased near 4th of July Pass Thursday. Janelle M. Burchfield had been last seen exiting a car in the area of 4th of July Pass on Monday. Deputies responded to search the area but were not able to find her.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KSLTV

Police searching for missing Navajo woman

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from the Shiprock District of the Navajo Nation. Thomasina Stevenson-Yellowman was last seen in Burnham, New Mexico, around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Navajo Police Department. “She was last seen walking east bound on Navajo Route...
FARMINGTON, NM
KRTV News

KRTV News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy