34-year-old Utah woman dies after falling 20 feet during hike through the Grand Canyon

By Adam Terro, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
A woman from Utah died while hiking in the Grand Canyon Monday.

Officials from the National Parks Service were called about an emergency situation with an unresponsive woman near the Ledges Camp along the Colorado River Monday night.

After receiving the call, NPS and the Arizona Department of Public Safety used an emergency helicopter to find the location of the woman and her group, NPS says.

The woman, Margaret Osswald, 34, from Salt Lake City, Utah, was hiking through the Grand Canyon when she fell approximately 20 feet, according to NPS.

Members of her group described her as unresponsive and began performing CPR, the parks service said. DPS reached the area at Ledges Camp at around 8:30 p.m. and pronounced Osswald dead.

Osswald and her group were on day six of a multi-day boating trip when the incident occurred, according to NPS.

The incident comes just 11 days after another woman died in the Grand Canyon along the Colorado River.

The incident in late March occurred when a 68-year-old woman, Mary Kelley, was pulled out of the Colorado River and was unresponsive when park rangers arrived and attempted to give CPR.

Reach breaking news reporter Adam Terro at adam.terro@arizonarepublic.com .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 34-year-old Utah woman dies after falling 20 feet during hike through the Grand Canyon

