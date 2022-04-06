ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in Red Top Motel shooting arrested

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A tip helped police arrest attempted murder suspect Joshua Seth Wednesday morning.

Seth is accused of shooting and injuring a woman at the Red Top Motel last Wednesday. He had been on the run for nearly a week.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office got word that Seth was in the area of S. Geiger Blvd and W. Pilot Dr, and surrounded the location.

Three people were inside the location, including Seth, and followed commands as authorities ordered.

Deputies confirmed it was Seth and placed him under arrest. The two other people at the location were detained and could face charges as the Sheriff’s Office continues investigating.

