Marvel launches ‘White Fox’ #1 on Marvel Unlimited today

By David Brooke
 2 days ago
Marvel Comics has launched a new Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited today and it goes by the name White Fox. The four-part series is by Alyssa Wong with art by Bruno Oliveira and colorist Andres Mossa. Writer Alyssa Wong says, “I have a soft spot for White Fox. She’s...

Marvel Preview: X-Men Unlimited: Latitude #1

WOLVERINE JUMPS INTO THE VOID! When A.I.M. manages a covert infiltration of the S.W.O.R.D. station and kidnaps three mutants, it’s up to Wolverine to take one giant leap for man and get them back. From the vacuum of space to the dripping guts of an evil supercomputer, Logan will stop at nothing to save his friends. Collecting the first four chapters of the hit MARVEL INFINITY COMIC by Head of X Jonathan Hickman and superstar artist Declan Shalvey for the first time in print!
COMICS
Marvel Preview: Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit #4

Qarin is a girl who crash-landed on Earth and started to take over Kamala Khan’s life — but who is she really? How did she get her new doppelganger powers? Why does she want revenge on Kamala? And can Ms. Marvel stop her before it’s too late?
COMICS
Marvel launches ‘A.X.E.: Judgment Day’ trailer

Marvel Comics has released a trailer to get readers hyped for the summer event A.X.E.: Judgment Day. Along with the trailer is a new cover by Mark Brooks that’s simply gorgeous. Announced last month, the series is by Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti. The first issue drops in July with A.X.E.: Eve of Judgment #1 kicking things off June 29th with a comic by Gillen and Pasqual Ferry.
COMICS
Marvel launching ‘Punisher War Journal: Blitz’ #1 in June

Marvel Comics has announced a new three-part series that holds a dear place in most Punisher fans’ hearts: Punisher War Journal. The new one-shot subtitled Blitz, will feature Frank Castle as the leader of the Hand. The series ties directly into Jason Aaron’s Punisher run that just launched and is set to release over twelve issues. It’s set to start sometime in June.
COMICS
Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
COMICS
Rare Marvel Comic #1 Sells For $2.4 Million At Auction

A copy of the first-ever Marvel comic book sold at auction for $2.4 million, so presumably if the buyer does a Capital One commercial, the answer to the question, "What's in your wallet?" -- "Nothing." Vincent Zurzolo, COO of ComicConnect.com tells TMZ ... the prize was "Marvel Comics #1," first...
SHOPPING
‘Captain Marvel Annual’ #1 is fun AND offers social commentary on prison systems

Known for her work on Valkyrie and Warhammer, Torunn Grønbekk is taking on Captain Marvel in a new annual issue this week. Paired with Carlos Gomez, the story features everyone’s favorite space crew the Starjammers with Cyclops’ dad leading the show. Annual issues are always a good time as they offer a lengthier story and a done-in-one story at that. This issue is not only a fun space adventure, it also has a strong message about the evils of prison systems. Didn’t expect that, did you?
COMICS
Marvel Preview: Captain Marvel #37

THE STARS THEY WERE MEANT TO BE! After the brutal fight in “Last of the Marvels,” Carol Danvers deserves a break — and so does fellow “Marvel” Monica Rambeau. But with [REDACTED] loose on Earth, the heroes have no time to breathe. There’s no telling what this new force in the Universe will do next. A perfect jumping-on point in the longest Captain Marvel run yet!
COMICS
NME

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release date, latest news and everything we know

Of all the upcoming games that fans are looking forward to over the next couple of years, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is surely up there. It’s a sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, which gave us a fresh twist on Peter Parker, Doc Ock, and other iconic characters. Insomniac proved that it is more than capable with handling Spidey games, so much so that Sony has green-lit a sequel. It was unveiled fully at the end of 2021, and teased a handful of new villains. Of course, we also had Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to tide us over, and it looks like Miles will be a core character moving forward.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Spider-Man 2099 returns in May and bring's Marvel's alt-future timeline with him

Just as Peter Parker turns 60 in 2022, Spider-Man 2099 celebrates his own 30th anniversary, with the Spider-Man of the future returning to prominence along with the whole world-setting he inspired with Spider-Man: Exodus, a five-issue limited series that kicks off with the Spider-Man 2099: Exodus - Alpha #1 special, followed by five issues of the main series Spider-Man 2099: Exodus, which we guess makes it a six-issue series.
COMICS
Glamour

Ms. Marvel: Here’s Everything We Know About the Disney+ Series

“It’s not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world,” says Kamala Khan in the new Ms. Marvel trailer. Well, they do now. Ms. Marvel, the latest expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is about an Avengers superfan who gets more than she bargained for when her dream of becoming a superhero starts coming true. Here’s everything we know about the new show.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Cancels Fan-Favorite Series

Marvel's Eisner-winning Black Widow series is officially coming to an end. The news was revealed through a letter from editor Sarah Brunstad at the tail end of Black Widow #15, which was released on Wednesday, and was subsequently confirmed on the Substack newsletter for writer Kelly Thompson. The Black Widow series, which was written by Kelly Thompson with art from Elena Casagrande, colors from Jordie Bellaire, and lettering from Cory Petit, first launched in 2020 and quickly became a fan-favorite, particularly in the hype up to the release of Marvel's Black Widow movie. The series subsequently won the Best New Series award at the 2021 Eisners.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Captain America With Prototype Shield Funko Pop Launches As an Exclusive

It's been nearly 11 years since Steve Rogers first picked up the vibranium shield from Howard Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger. It's an understatement to say that a lot has happened since then, but you can relive those Phase One days of the MCU with this new Funko Pop. It features Steve Rogers in his solider uniform, holding the prototype shield which is presented with a metallic finish.
MOVIES
‘X-Men Unlimited’ #29 is all about Nature Girl and Curse

Marvel Comics has released a new Marvel Unlimited Infinity Comic today resuming the X-Men: Green story. Written by Karla Pacheco with art by Emilio Laiso and Rachelle Rosenberg, X-Men Unlimited #29 is now available on Marvel unlimited. What’s X-Men Unlimited #29 about?. The “X-Men: Green” storyline continues! In the...
COMICS
Marvel's Avengers Fans Shocked by New Infinity War Surprise

Marvel's Avengers on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is getting a special Infinity War surprise today, courtesy of the in-game marketplace and courtesy of Iron Man. Hardcore Marvel fans will need no introduction to Iron Man's Mark 50, also known as The Mark L. This is one of Iron Man's more iconic suits as it's adorned by Tony Stark in Avengers: Infinity War in the battle against Thanos. In official lore, this is one of the more advanced Iron Man suits, possessing functions and capabilities that previous suits did not offer. In Marvel's Avengers though, none of this is going to be realized. Rather, it will simply be a cosmetic design.
VIDEO GAMES
Vulture

The Marvelous Ms. Marvel Trailer: You Glow Girl!

Between Black Widow and WandaVision, and the upcoming She-Hulk series, Disney+ really is the place to see a female-led project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now there’s Kamala Khan, played by newcomer Iman Vellani. In the trailer for the upcoming Ms. Marvel series, Kamala is a New Jersey teen with her head in the clouds and Jordan Firstman for a guidance counselor. She’s got crushes, she loves comic books, and she’s about to become a superhero. “It’s not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world,” she tells a friend in the trailer. “That’s a fantasy too.” But soon she’s got some sort of magic bangle giving her some sort of cosmic power, the kind that makes “Blinding Lights” an appropriate needle drop for the trailer. When the Kamala Khan iteration of the Ms. Marvel character debuted in 2014, she was the first Muslim Marvel hero to have her own comic title. And sure enough, the trailer makes it seem like her Muslim identity will be core to the character and story; it shows Kamala praying at a mosque and dancing at a Pakistani wedding. Bisha K. Ali, a screenwriter who worked on Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral, is credited as the creator of the Ms. Marvel series, which streams June 8 on Disney+.
TV & VIDEOS
ABC 4

There is a new Marvel superhero

On Good Things Utah this morning – Great news for viewers! Disney+ is expanding its MCU roster with a new Marvel superhero entering the fold. “Moon Knight” follows the story of mild-mannered gift-shop employee Steven Grant, who suddenly finds himself plagued with memories of another life on account of having dissociative identity disorder. Steven discovers that he shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector, and together, the two must figure out how to navigate their identities and enemies as they tackle a dark mystery amongst Egypt’s powerful gods. “Moon Knights”‘s featurette arrived on March 10, which includes inside commentary from actors Ethan Hawke, Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy, and executive director Kevin Feige.
NFL
Marvel Preview: What If… Miles Morales #2

MILES IS THE BEST THERE IS AT WHAT HE DOES… And in this reality, what he does isn’t very nice. What if…Miles was taken from everything he ever knew—his family, his home, his life—and transformed into the most dangerous, immortal weapon of war the world has ever seen? Miles has been made into the Wolverine…but that doesn’t mean he has to be what they made him…
COMICS
‘Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters’ Vol. 2 review

Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, created by Laura and Chris Samnee and dedicated to their three daughters, who were the main inspiration, might be simplistic in plot, but it’s a visual treat for the whole family to enjoy. Given its post-apocalyptic setting that is conquered by giant monsters, there is emotion and levity through its central relationship between two sisters, each of whom have adapted to this wild world in their own way.
COMICS
