Morgan City, LA

Morgan City man accused of multiple child sex crimes

 2 days ago
A Morgan City man has been arrested and booked on numerous child sex charges.

Johnell Thomas, 52, was booked Wednesday with two counts of first-degree rape, five counts sexual battery, five counts oral sexual battery, five counts indecent behavior with juveniles and 15 counts aggravated crime against nature.

After an investigation, warrants were obtained for Thomas and he was arrested Wednesday morning in the Leona Street area. He was booked into the Morgan City Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone who may have information too call Morgan City Detectives at 985.380.4605.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

White Louisiana teen charged with hate crime over simulated whipping at Black student

A 15-year-old in Louisiana has been charged with a hate crime after a viral video captured him throwing cotton balls at a Black classmate while whipping him with a belt, local authorities reported.The student, who attends Vanebilt Catholic High School in Houma, Louisiana, can be seen in the 9 March footage approaching his Black classmate in the crowded cafeteria and then begins tossing handfuls of what appears to be cotton balls at him before beginning to whip the teen with a belt.On 15 March, WWL-TV reported that the offending teen had been arrested and taken to a local juvenile detention...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Mother accused of attempting to smother newborn baby she said was 'probably evil'

A mother in Nevada tried to smother her newborn baby with a blanket because she thought it was “probably evil”, authorities have said. Ashley Hollingsworth’s baby was taken to MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas at 12.16am local time on Sunday. The 23-year-old was later arrested and charged with suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Her arrest report states that the child’s father told police that the baby was born at home and that “the mother refused to enter the hospital”. Police said that Ms Hollingsworth was found more than two hours later, suffering...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Hate crime charge for teen recorded whipping classmate

A white high-schooler has been charged with a hate crime after being caught on video throwing cotton balls at a Black student and whipping him with his belt, authorities said Wednesday. The 15-year-old freshman at Vandebilt Catholic High School in Houma, Louisiana, was arrested Tuesday on battery and hate crime...
HOUMA, LA
Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

