How the Song Blake Shelton Wrote With His Mom Turned Into an Empire

Kelly Clarkson can finally break away from her ex-husband. The star — soon to be Kelly Brianne, legally — settled her divorce with former manager Brandon Blackstock, the Blast reported. And as part of that deal, Blackstock is set to leave the couple’s Montana ranch, which was granted to Clarkson in the divorce. If you somehow haven’t been waiting on the fate of this ranch with bated breath, Blackstock had been living there since the split, saying he wanted to leave the music industry for a full-time ranching career. (Surely the fraud allegations didn’t help.) But Clarkson got the ranch thanks to the couple’s prenup and at one point even sought to have Blackstock evicted from it. Since then, he was granted a 5 percent share of the $17.75 million property. Now, per the Blast, Blackstock is now set to live at the ranch until June, when he’ll have to move out — and in the meantime, he’ll have to pay Clarkson $2,000 a month (a steal when it comes to rent these days).

