ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

How the Song Blake Shelton Wrote With His Mom Turned Into an Empire

By Jess
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Perhaps moms do know best. For Blake Shelton, his big break came with a song called "Austin," which he released in 2001. For Shelton's mom, Dorothy Shackleford, it was a Christmas song they wrote together called "Time for Me to Come Home." The song was a part of Shelton's...

981thehawk.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Lucille Ball
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Christmas Song#My Christmas
People

Gwen Stefani on Why She and Blake Shelton Asked Carson Daly to Officiate Wedding: 'Love Him'

Gwen Stefani is opening up about her and husband Blake Shelton's decision to have Carson Daly officiate their wedding last year. The 52-year-old singer appeared on Jimmy Kimme Live Thursday, where she spoke all about her July 2021 nuptials to Shelton, 45. Stefani said that she is "in love" and loves "being married" to the country crooner, adding, "It's just the greatest thing that's ever happened to me."
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Gwen Stefani Wasn't Wearing Her Wedding Ring On Jimmy Kimmel, But Blake Shelton Shouldn't Be Worried

It hasn’t quite yet been a year since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton made it official, tying the knot in a small service officiated by The Voice host Carson Daly on an Oklahoma ranch. This first year so far — much like their entire relationship — has felt like one big celebration of the musically gifted couple, even if the ska queen did show up on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently without her wedding ring.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Rocks Black Crop Top & Fishnet Stockings For Hubby Blake Shelton’s Concert

The pop star thanked Blake for an excuse to buy a pair of cowboy boots, as she got gussied up for his big performance. Gwen Stefani certainly knows how to dress for the occasion! The iconic pop star and fashion designer got all gussied up in the most appropriate outfit for her husband Blake Shelton’s concert in San Diego on Saturday (April 2). Taking to her Instagram before Blake’s country music performance, she let her fans have a peek at the ensemble she was ready to rock for the evening.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani's fans go wild over print clash bedroom with Blake Shelton

The Voice star Gwen Stefani has sent her fans into overdrive with a full look at her marital bedroom with her husband Blake Shelton. The singer uploaded a clip to Instagram Reels on Wednesday and it included a shot of her jaw-dropping boudoir! Gwen has an eye-catching multi-coloured four-poster bed in the centre of the room which has coordinating pillows in the same geometric print.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Explains Name Change Situation Following Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Ever since a young Texas girl walked out in front of Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul on the first season of American Idol in 2002, the world has known the name Kelly Clarkson. That’s why it was such a shock to find out that amidst her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, The Voice coach had decided to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne, going just by her first and middle names. It might not be as drastic as it seemed at first, though, as Clarkson recently took the time to clarify the name change.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Blake Shelton Posts Sweet Video About Meeting Wife Gwen Stefani at Work

Blake Shelton is taking a trip down memory lane and reflecting on his love story with Gwen Stefani. On Wednesday, the 45-year-old country singer shared an Instagram video — paired to Pharrell Williams' "Just a Cloud Away" — highlighting his timeline of falling in love with Stefani, 52, after meeting on set of The Voice in 2015.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Kelly Clarkson Settles Divorce, Finally Gets Her Ranch Back

Kelly Clarkson can finally break away from her ex-husband. The star — soon to be Kelly Brianne, legally — settled her divorce with former manager Brandon Blackstock, the Blast reported. And as part of that deal, Blackstock is set to leave the couple’s Montana ranch, which was granted to Clarkson in the divorce. If you somehow haven’t been waiting on the fate of this ranch with bated breath, Blackstock had been living there since the split, saying he wanted to leave the music industry for a full-time ranching career. (Surely the fraud allegations didn’t help.) But Clarkson got the ranch thanks to the couple’s prenup and at one point even sought to have Blackstock evicted from it. Since then, he was granted a 5 percent share of the $17.75 million property. Now, per the Blast, Blackstock is now set to live at the ranch until June, when he’ll have to move out — and in the meantime, he’ll have to pay Clarkson $2,000 a month (a steal when it comes to rent these days).
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy