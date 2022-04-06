1 killed in head-on crash at Celeste Road in Chunchula

UPDATE (6:20 p.m.): The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released new details about a crash that killed a Prichard man.

Derek E. White, 58, was killed in a head-on crash involving a pickup truck at Celeste Road. White’s 1997 Pontiac Bonneville hit a 2007 Dodge Ram head-on. White was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from ALEA.

The crash happened about nine miles south of Citronelle in Mobile County. ALEA Troopers will continue to investigate the crash.

UPDATE (4:15 p.m.): Celeste Road has reopened, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

UPDATE 2:12 p.m.: Citronelle Fire & Rescue confirmed in a Facebook post that at least one person was killed in the wreck that has closed both lanes of Celeste Rd.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHUNCHULA, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a road is closed after a two-vehicle crash in the Chunchula area of Mobile County.

According to ALEA, the two-vehicle crash occurred at 12:32 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6 on Celeste Road near John Kelly Road. Celeste Road is completely closed at the time of the writing of this article. Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division are on the scene investigating.

Citronelle Mayor Jason Stringer posted on Facebook an update of this crash saying the crash included a fatality.

At this time ALEA has not confirmed if any fatalities or injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

