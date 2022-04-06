ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What's Going On With Social Media Stocks Today?

By Hal Lindon
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Shares of social media stocks, including Meta Platforms Inc FB, Pinterest Inc PINS and Snap Inc SNAP are trading lower in sympathy with the overall market amid a...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Them Until Retirement

Shares of DocuSign have fallen hard recently, but it's eSignature technology remains in high demand. Hundreds of millions of people rely on Alphabet's services every day, which is a good reason to consider holding the stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Growth Stocks#Treasury Department#Interest Rates#Meta Platforms Inc Fb#Pinterest Inc#Snap Inc Snap#U S Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Sympaty#Twitter Inc Twtr
Benzinga

When Amazon Shares Fell 80% In 2000, Here's What CEO Jeff Bezos Told Shareholders

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are priced well above the $3,000 mark today but that was not the case at the beginning of the new millennium. In fact, between 2000 and 2001, the company’s shares plunged sharply by over 80% and it was at such a time that the company’s founder Jeff Bezos penned a letter to shareholders. Here’s what he had to say.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's How Much Elon Musk's Wealth Increased In Just One Day

The world’s richest person added to his wealth Monday thanks to a stake in a company he was recently critical of. Here are the details. What Happened: It was revealed Monday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a 9.2% stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). News of the purchase led to shares of the social media platform rallying Monday.
NFL
MarketWatch

S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in Tuesday’s session. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 fell into a market correction on Feb. 22, when it finished more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Twitter
Benzinga

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Dogecoin Could Be Worth If DOGE Hits $1

Many in the Dogecoin community called for the cryptocurrency to hit $1. The month of May 2021 saw Dogecoin hit an all-time high of $0.7375. Meme crypto Dogecoin was one of the most talked about items in the investing world in 2021. While the coin no longer trends like it did in 2021 and isn’t the talk of the town, Dogecoin DOGE/USD could soon find itself trending and shooting higher on the heels of the one-year anniversary of some important dates.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $400M Of 3 Stocks

Although U.S. stocks traded mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy