While the wind persisted and it was chilly throughout, it was an otherwise productive day for golfers Wednesday at Old Baldy Golf Course in Townsend. Manhattan Christian’s girls edged Three Forks by one stroke, 409-410, to win the team title at the Townsend Invitational after three golfers placed in the top 10. Jefferson won on the boys’ side with a 340.

THREE FORKS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO