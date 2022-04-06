ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine Items: Wilds Season 2 Trailer, Patrick Fischler Is Family and More

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
The Wilds is shedding light on what the teenage boy survivors have been up to on their island in the first trailer for Season 2 of Prime Video’s YA drama.

Premiering with all eight episodes on Friday, May 6, the upcoming season finds that “survival hangs in the balance for the group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, after the explosive discovery that what’s happening to them is an elaborate social experiment,” per the official synopsis. “This season ups the drama and keeps you guessing, with the introduction of more test subjects — another island of teenage boys — who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master.”

Press PLAY above to watch the preview.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Patrick Fischler ( The Right Stuff, Happy! ) has joined Peacock’s true-crime limited drama A Friend of the Family , starring Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy and Colin Hanks. Also boarding the series are Austin Stowell ( Catch-22 ), Philip Ettinger ( One Dollar ) and Bree Elrod.

* The 74th Emmy Awards will air live Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC, marking the first time the Emmys have aired on a Monday in four years, when NBC last hosted.

* Netflix’s Somebody Feed Phil will return with Season 5 on Wednesday, May 25 and feature Phil Rosenthal travel to Oaxaca, Portland (Maine), Helsinki, Portland (Oregon) and Madrid.

* The Circle Season 4 will premiere Wednesday, May 4 on Netflix, with weekly drops of four episodes leading up to the May 25 finale.

* Katy Mixon ( American Housewife ), Christopher Gorham ( Covert Affairs ), Cree Cicchino ( And Just Like That… ) and Connor Kalopsis ( The Grinder ) will star in the CBS comedy pilot Unplanned in Akron , about two teenagers who are navigating parenthood, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The syndicated program DailyMailTV will end its run this summer, per Deadline .

* BET+ has released a trailer for The Porter , an eight-part limited series premiering Thursday, May 5:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

