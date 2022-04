As the offseason rolls on, more changes continue to come to the Arkansas Men’s Basketball roster. In somewhat expected news, junior forward Connor Vanover announced Wednesday on his Instagram page that he has entered his name into the Transfer Portal, joining KK Robinson, who added his name to the portal on April 2. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor Vanover (@cv_23) Vanover, a native of Little Rock, played two seasons for his home state’s flagship school after transferring from California at the conclusion of his freshman season in 2018-19. In two seasons, Vanover appeared in 44 games for the...

