Firefighters battle brush fire in Chatsworth as hot temperatures smother SoCal

A small brush fire broke out in the Chatsworth area Wednesday morning as a heat wave brought arid conditions to Southern California.

The fire was reported just after 11 a.m. on the hillside along the westbound 118 Freeway between De Soto Avenue and Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At least one acre was burned as moderate winds fan the flames.

Traffic through the area was impacted by the firefighting operations.