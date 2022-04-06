ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Be prepared: Ohio Army National Guard schedules explosion training in Portage County

By Laura Morrison
 2 days ago

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Those near Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center may hear more “blast noises” Wednesday and Thursday, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office said.

The noise is all part of a training put on by the Ohio Army National Guard running both days.

Last month, a similar training prompted residents to call authorities about the sound of explosions and their homes shaking.

“Sounds from the explosions may be heard farther away than what occurs during normal operations,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “There will be intermittent explosions and gunfire at the facility during annual training season, which runs through September.”

The center takes up about 21,000 acres of land in Portage and Trumbull Counties and is used for training events.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

