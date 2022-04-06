ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Will See Multiple Versions of Wanda in Doctor Strange 2 According to Sam Raimi

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi says we can expect a lot of versions of Wanda. He talked to Fandango about the wild trip for Marvel fans. The filmmaker was directly asked if viewers would get to see multiple versions of Scarlet Witch in Multiverse of Madness....

comicbook.com

