NBA roundup: Shockers & Jayhawks

The regular season is winding down in the NBA, and former stars at Kansas and Wichita State have their teams in playoff contention.

*The Philadelphia 76ers won on the road 131-122 at the Indiana Pacers. Starting at center for Philadelphia was former Kansas Jayhawk Joel Embiid, who had 45 points and 13 rebounds. That's three straight wins for the 76ers, who are in the #4 spot in the Eastern Conference.

*The Toronto Raptors won at home, defeating the Atlanta Hawks 118-108. Starting at guard for Toronto was former Wichita State Shocker Fred VanVleet; he had a dozen points and nine assists. The Raptors are in the #5 spot in the Eastern Conference, and have won six of their last seven games.

*The New Orleans Pelicans won on the road at Sacramento, beating the Kings 123-109. Coming off the bench for New Orleans, former KU star Devonte' Graham had 14 points. The Pelicans have won four of their last five games, and are in the #9 spot in the Western Conference.

*The Phoenix Suns won at home over the Los Angeles Lakers 121-110. Coming off the bench for Phoenix, former WSU star Landry Shamet scored nine points. The Suns remain the #1 team in the NBA with a record of 63-16; Phoenix has won 10 of its last 12 games.