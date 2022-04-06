ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

BSU eclipses record-breaking $1M fundraising goal on One Ball State Day

By FROM NEWS REPORTS
The Star Press
 2 days ago
MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State University is once again celebrating its best single day of fundraising ever following the results of Tuesday’s fourth annual One Ball State Day.

Preliminary figures indicate the university received more than 7,000 gifts totaling more than $1 million during its annual 24-hour online fundraising event, providing much-needed support to the financial needs of students, faculty and staff and programs, according to a BSU release.

“We continue to be amazed at, and extremely grateful for, the generous support our university continues to receive from our alumni, faculty and staff, students, parents and friends,” Jean Crosby, president of the Ball State University Foundation and vice president of University Advancement, said in the release. “We set an ambitious goal of raising $1 million for this year’s One Ball State Day because we know when Cardinals come together, we can change lives. Together, in the spirit of Beneficence, we made history again in support of Ball State students, faculty, and programs.”

This year’s One Ball State Day preliminary fundraising figure represents the fourth straight year of increased giving. In 2019, the inaugural year for One Ball State Day, more than 4,100 gifts totaled approximately $425,000; in 2020, more than 6,300 gifts totaled approximately $534,000; last year’s event resulted in more than 10,000 gifts totaling more than $905,000. When combined, the four days of fundraising equal more than 27,000 gifts for a total of more than $2.87 million.

In each of the last three years, Ball State received gifts from donors in all 50 U.S. states. Also, for this year’s One Ball State Day, BSU received gifts from 10 countries across the world.

Anyone who still wishes to make a gift to Ball State University can do so by visiting bsu.edu/give.

The Star Press

