Jaren Jackson Jr. sets new record for the most blocks in a single season with the Memphis Grizzlies

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

His points per game may not have changed that much, but make no mistake about it, this season was a huge turning point for Jaren Jackson Jr.. The former Spartan and running mate of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant took his defense to another level this year, one where he will likely even garner some defensive player of the year votes for himself.

In the midst of all of this, Jackson Jr. set a new franchise record for the Grizzlies last night, when he passed Pau Gasol to become the all-time blocks leader in a single season for the franchise with 170. Jackson Jr. now sits at a league-leading 172 blocks on the year and is averaging 2.3 blocks per game.