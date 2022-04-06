ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Bergen Prosecutor: Yonkers Money Launderer Had $11,691 Cash Stashed In No-Longer-Secret Car Box

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ci1hm_0f1MgrK700

An accused money launderer from Yonkers was busted in Teaneck with $11,691 in dirty cash stashed in a secret compartment of his car, authorities said.

Pascual Ciriaco, 49, who’s married and unemployed, was taken into custody following the stop by Narcotic Task Force detectives who’d been tipped off that he was “transporting bulk amounts of currency,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Ciriaco had stashed the cash in an “electronically operated aftermarket hidden compartment” in his vehicle, the prosecutor said.

Detectives charged him with money laundering and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Convicted Big-Time Pot Trafficker From Englewood Caught Doing It Again, Prosecutor Says

An Englewood man who served four months in state prison for smuggling thousands of pounds of pot from California in stereo speakers got caught dealing again, authorities said. Oscar Holguin, 42, had two pounds of marijuana in his car when Narcotic Task Force detectives searched it – and arrested him – earlier this week, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Teaneck, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Yonkers, NY
City
Teaneck, NJ
City
Hackensack, NJ
Yonkers, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Indicted For Rape, Robbery At Woodbury Hotel

A man has been indicted for allegedly attacking a woman at a Long Island Days Inn hotel, raping her, and stealing valuables, including jewelry and cash. Isaih Giles, age 26, address unknown, was arraigned Thursday, March 31 for the attack which took place in April 2021 in Nassau County in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, NY
Daily Voice

Kings Park High School Principal Dies Suddenly

A high school principal on Long Island has died unexpectedly. Dr. Karen Lessler, the principal of Kings Park High School in Suffolk County, died, Superintendent Timothy T. Eagen wrote in a message to parents on Tuesday, April 5. “This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Bergen Prosecutor#Yonkers Money Launderer#Narcotic Task Force
Daily Voice

Pre-Dawn Prowlers From NYC Caught At Route 4 Car Dealership With Guns, Drugs: Paramus PD

The getaway driver for a pair of car thieves caught prowling a Route 4 car dealership in Paramus before dawn was carrying two guns and several heroin folds, authorities said. Officer Matthew Orefice chased down one of them while responding to a call of men with flashlights peering into vehicle on the DCH Paramus Honda lot shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, March 24, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.
PARAMUS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Boy Who OD'd On Bus Had Been Cleaning Uncle's Fentanyl Paraphernalia: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of his 12-year-old nephew, authorities said. The boy had been directed by Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before he passed out on a school bus on Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

'Someone Is Chasing Me' PJ Clad Child Told Good Samaritan Before Disappearing In PA: Police

A child running from someone in nothing but pajamas has been reported as "possibly missing or endangered," police say. The approximately 11-years-old white boy was running while only wearing "dark-colored pajamas" along West Main Street between North Catherine and Union streets on Sunday at approximately 11:19 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20, Middletown Borough police stated in a release on Monday morning.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
247K+
Followers
39K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy