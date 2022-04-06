ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripon, CA

Two missing Californians found dead in car pulled from Stanislaus River

By Katelyn Stark
 2 days ago

RIPON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people who were last seen Sunday night were found dead Tuesday inside a car that was pulled from the Stanislaus River.

The Ripon Police Department said an employee at Spring Creek Country Club called them after finding a vehicle in the water near the golf course.

Emergency responders recovered the submerged vehicle and found two bodies inside, police said.

They have been identified Alyssa Ros, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, of Stockton.

According to a missing flyer and Ripon police, the vehicle was the same 2000 silver Infiniti Q50 that Ros and Gama were last seen in after attending an event at the country club Sunday evening.

Police have not said how the two died or what led up to the car ending up in the Stanislaus River.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the investigation has been asked to contact Detective Gursharan Kang at 209-599-0275.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

