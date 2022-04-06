Tigers' bullpen facing uphill battle as final roster is revealed

For all the optimism surrounding the Tigers ahead of Opening Day -- playoffs, anyone!? -- things in the bullpen look grim.

They looked much brighter a few weeks ago.

The Tigers brought back some exciting relievers from last season, including All-Star Gregory Soto, then added Andrew Chafin to the mix midway through spring training. Throw in Michael Fulmer, Jose Cisnero and Kyle Funkhouser, with their combined 3.34 ERA and 199 strikeouts in 199 innings last year, and the Tigers (the Tigers!! ) had the makings of a solid bullpen.

Then Funkhouser strained his lat. Then Chafin yanked his groin. Then Cisnero, who ended last season on the shelf after falling down a set of stairs , hurt his shoulder. The trio accounted for nearly 200 innings last season. All three will start this season on the injured list, the Tigers announced Wednesday as they revealed their 28-man roster ahead of Friday's season opener.

Funkhouser (right shoulder strain) and Chafin (left groin strain) have both been placed on the 10-day IL, Chafin retroactive to April 4. The bigger worry is Cisnero, who landed on the 60-day IL with a right shoulder strain after leading the Tigers in appearances last season.

Not only is Detroit entering the season without three of its most important relievers, but the club is replacing them with three pitchers who weren't even on the 40-man roster at the start of camp: right-handers Jacob Barnes and Will Vest and left-hander Drew Hutchison. Combined ERA in the majors: 4.89.

Hutchison, a 31-year-old journeyman, did make a solid impression in Detroit at the end of last season, logging a 2.11 ERA over nine games. But he wasn't the same pitcher this spring. Barnes and Vest, meanwhile, both had ERA's north of 6.00 across a combined 61 relief appearances last season.

On the bright side, the Tigers are set to give Elvin Rodriguez his first shot in the bigs. The 24-year-old righty has been added to the roster from Double-A Erie and could catch some eyes out of the bullpen. He had the organization buzzing at the start of last season. While his numbers ultimately regressed, he still finished with more than a strikeout per inning.

All to say, Detroit's bullpen will be facing an uphill battle to start the season. Relief help is hard to find this time of year. Unless the Tigers make a move for a free agent like Yusmeiro Petit (2.99 ERA last five seasons) or take another flier on former All-Star closer Trevor Rosenthal, who's reportedly drawing a lot of interest , they might have to go with what they've got.

Ideally, Chafin and Funkhouser will be back soon and Cisnero will return at some point this summer. And the offense will step up for a rotation that was scrambling to get ready during a shortened spring training. In the meantime, A.J. Hinch will have to push all the right buttons.

The Tigers' complete Opening Day roster is below:

Catchers: Tucker Barnhart, Dustin Garneau, Eric Haase

Infielders: Spencer Torkelson (1B), Jonathan Schoop (2B), Javier Baez (SS), Jeimer Candelario (3B), Miguel Cabrera (DH/1B), Harold Castro (utility)

Outfielders: Robbie Grossman (RF), Akil Baddoo (CF/LF), Austin Meadows (LF), Victor Reyes (LF/CF/RF)

Starting Pitchers: Eduardo Rodriguez (LHP), Casey Mize (RHP), Tarik Skubal (LHP), Matt Manning (RHP), Tyler Alexander (LHP)

Relievers: Gregory Soto (LHP), Michael Fulmer (RHP), Alex Lange (RHP), Joe Jimenez (RHP), Jason Foley (RHP), Rony Garcia (RHP), Drew Hutchison (RHP), Will Vest (RHP), Jacob Barnes (RHP), Elvin Rodriguez (RHP)