Detroit, MI

Tigers' bullpen facing uphill battle as final roster is revealed

By Will Burchfield
 2 days ago

For all the optimism surrounding the Tigers ahead of Opening Day -- playoffs, anyone!? -- things in the bullpen look grim.

They looked much brighter a few weeks ago.

The Tigers brought back some exciting relievers from last season, including All-Star Gregory Soto, then added Andrew Chafin to the mix midway through spring training. Throw in Michael Fulmer, Jose Cisnero and Kyle Funkhouser, with their combined 3.34 ERA and 199 strikeouts in 199 innings last year, and the Tigers (the Tigers!! ) had the makings of a solid bullpen.

Then Funkhouser strained his lat. Then Chafin yanked his groin. Then Cisnero, who ended last season on the shelf after falling down a set of stairs , hurt his shoulder. The trio accounted for nearly 200 innings last season. All three will start this season on the injured list, the Tigers announced Wednesday as they revealed their 28-man roster ahead of Friday's season opener.

Funkhouser (right shoulder strain) and Chafin (left groin strain) have both been placed on the 10-day IL, Chafin retroactive to April 4. The bigger worry is Cisnero, who landed on the 60-day IL with a right shoulder strain after leading the Tigers in appearances last season.

Not only is Detroit entering the season without three of its most important relievers, but the club is replacing them with three pitchers who weren't even on the 40-man roster at the start of camp: right-handers Jacob Barnes and Will Vest and left-hander Drew Hutchison. Combined ERA in the majors: 4.89.

Hutchison, a 31-year-old journeyman, did make a solid impression in Detroit at the end of last season, logging a 2.11 ERA over nine games. But he wasn't the same pitcher this spring. Barnes and Vest, meanwhile, both had ERA's north of 6.00 across a combined 61 relief appearances last season.

On the bright side, the Tigers are set to give Elvin Rodriguez his first shot in the bigs. The 24-year-old righty has been added to the roster from Double-A Erie and could catch some eyes out of the bullpen. He had the organization buzzing at the start of last season. While his numbers ultimately regressed, he still finished with more than a strikeout per inning.

All to say, Detroit's bullpen will be facing an uphill battle to start the season. Relief help is hard to find this time of year. Unless the Tigers make a move for a free agent like Yusmeiro Petit (2.99 ERA last five seasons) or take another flier on former All-Star closer Trevor Rosenthal, who's reportedly drawing a lot of interest , they might have to go with what they've got.

Ideally, Chafin and Funkhouser will be back soon and Cisnero will return at some point this summer. And the offense will step up for a rotation that was scrambling to get ready during a shortened spring training. In the meantime, A.J. Hinch will have to push all the right buttons.

The Tigers' complete Opening Day roster is below:

Catchers: Tucker Barnhart, Dustin Garneau, Eric Haase

Infielders: Spencer Torkelson (1B), Jonathan Schoop (2B), Javier Baez (SS), Jeimer Candelario (3B), Miguel Cabrera (DH/1B), Harold Castro (utility)

Outfielders: Robbie Grossman (RF), Akil Baddoo (CF/LF), Austin Meadows (LF), Victor Reyes (LF/CF/RF)

Starting Pitchers: Eduardo Rodriguez (LHP), Casey Mize (RHP), Tarik Skubal (LHP), Matt Manning (RHP), Tyler Alexander (LHP)

Relievers: Gregory Soto (LHP), Michael Fulmer (RHP), Alex Lange (RHP), Joe Jimenez (RHP), Jason Foley (RHP), Rony Garcia (RHP), Drew Hutchison (RHP), Will Vest (RHP), Jacob Barnes (RHP), Elvin Rodriguez (RHP)

Fox17

Detroit Tigers announce 16 roster moves, including 6 injuries, ahead of Opening Day

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers announced more than a dozen roster moves as the team finishes up Spring Training and prepares for Opening Day on Friday. The Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles canceled Wednesday's game due to a lack of available pitching as each team finished up camp. That means the next game will be Friday's Opening Day game against the Chicago White Sox.
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
NJ.com

The secret is out: Disrespected Yankees shortstop is related to a Hall of Fame slugger (and beloved Mets legend)

TAMPA — The baseball-loving 12-year-old couldn’t believe what had flashed on the Shea Stadium scoreboard during his only visit to the Mets old ballpark. What luck, he thought, or was it fate on this summer day in 2007 in New York? The Mets were celebrating his legendary distant cousin, the baseball star whose heroics he had heard in his grandfather’s riveting stories.
FOX Sports

Tigers and White Sox play for season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (0-0); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Chicago White Sox for the season opener. Detroit went 77-85 overall and 42-39 at home a season ago. The Tigers slugged .399 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Set Opening Day Roster

Today's a magical day! It's Opening Day for the Red Sox! After a long and acrimonious winter, and a shortened Spring Training, we're finally ready to PLAY BALL! After yesterday's weather postponement the Red Sox are opening the 2022 Regular Season at Yankee Stadium against the New York Yankees. The...
FanSided

White Sox shopping young outfielder after electric spring training

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, Chicago White Sox outfielder Micker Adolfo is “a popular name in trade talks.”. The Chicago White Sox enter the 2022 season looking to repeat as AL Central champions. Ahead of the season, the White Sox decided to move reliever Craig Kimbrel to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for outfielder A.J. Pollock. That created crowded starting outfield alongside Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert.
NBC Sports

Tomase: What surprising Jose Ramirez deal means for Devers, Red Sox

In an alternate universe, perhaps the Red Sox could've targeted Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez this winter via trade as a stopgap at second base and insurance against Rafael Devers leaving in free agency. Ramirez, however, may have done the Red Sox an even bigger favor by staying put on...
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to hilarious blooper

The 2022 MLB season is barely underway, but Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jo Adell already has the season’s worst throw — and it will be hard to top. Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman came up with two outs and Michael Brantley on second base. Bregman lined a single to left field. While a hard hit ball gave Adell a chance to throw Brantley out, Brantley runs well and had a two-out jump. So, throwing him out was going to take a near-perfect throw.
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers seek 'competitive rivalry' with Chicago White Sox for AL Central

Detroit Tigers right-hander Casey Mize, the second starting pitcher in the five-man rotation, received an inquiry a couple weeks ago from Kan Ikeda. Ikeda, the team's advance scouting manager, wanted to know when Mize would be ready to study the Chicago White Sox, the Tigers' opponent for Opening Day on Friday and a three-game series through Sunday. "The day after my...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers release 2022 Opening Day starting lineup

On Friday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will host the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Comerica Park. Just moments ago, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch released his starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera is the DH and batting fifth, while rookie Spencer Torkelson is playing 1B and batting eighth in the lineup.
Reuters

Framber Valdez, Astros outduel Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Los Angeles superstar Shohei Ohtani made history, but it was Framber Valdez who stole the show while leading the Houston Astros to a 3-1 Opening Day victory over the Angels on Thursday night in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani, the defending American League MVP, became the first player in major league history...
Bangor Daily News

2 Red Sox announcers see a playoff-caliber team with pitching questions

Boston Red Sox play-by-play men Joe Castiglione and Dave O’Brien both feel this year’s team is a playoff-caliber club. But pitching will dictate how far the team will go with the Red Sox opening on the road against the New York Yankees on Friday after Thursday’s game was rained out.
