A helpful plant: Your CBD Store in Macomb highlights hemp products

MACOMB — Karen Lovell and Kathy Tracey, co-owners of “Your CBD Store” at 833 N. Lafayette St. in Macomb, know what it's like to have a family member in need of help.

“Kathy and I jumped into this when my mom was struggling,” Lovell said. “We were always reaching out to find something other than Vicodin.”

There are over 500 “Your CBD Stores” in the nation. The store in Macomb, #349, opened in 2018. They carry a variety of cannabidiol (CBD), cannabigerol (CBG) and cannabinol (CBN) related items: topical creams, edibles, raw flour, vaping products, pet treats, and more. Lovell said the gummies are among the slowest acting form; vaping and topical creams are among the fastest.

CBD and the other chemical compounds Your CBD Store sells are hemp products which can be extracted or expressed from hemp or cannabis plants. The CBD the store sells is all grown in the United States.

What's different between their store and the dispensary is that their CBD is extracted exclusively from hemp plants. At the dispensary, the CBD may be expressed from cannabis plants, which typically contain high levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. The plants look and smell similar, but do very different things.

The legal limit of THC in CBD products in Illinois is .03. Because the level of THC in CBD from hemp is so low, CBD and other compounds from the hemp plant do not give a “buzz” like cannabis products high in THC.

There are several chemical compounds in the hemp plant, including CBD, CBG, CBN, and others.

The FDA has not approved any medical claims for hemp-derived products, and people who sell them are not legally allowed to make claims. Some people who use the products say it helps them. Lovell said clients tend to use CBG for inflammation, and CBN for rest and sleep.

Your CBD Store always offers 10% off for seniors and tries to keep prices affordable. Affordability is an issue since the products are not covered by insurance.

“I just guide people where they are starting out at,” Karen said. “Come in and have a conversation. We are here to answer questions.”

Your CBD Store is located at 833 N Lafayette in Macomb or may be reached at 309-218-1342.