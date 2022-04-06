Watch now: Wisconsin cornerback Jay Shaw shares his expectations for the UW defensive backs

A lighter day of on-field work was on the docket for the University of Wisconsin football team Thursday. The Badgers' eighth spring practice marked passing the halfway point of their spring workouts, and a few notable players were able to participate as the team wore the spider pads and helmets at the McClain Center. Junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig went through individual drills and some 7-on-7 work as he recovers from a left arm injury, and junior receiver Stephan Bracey Jr. went through position drills...

MADISON, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO