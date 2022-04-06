ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Watch now: Wisconsin cornerback Jay Shaw shares his expectations for the UW defensive backs

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

Wisconsin cornerback Jay Shaw shares his expectations for the UW defensive backs this season.

