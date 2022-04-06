Watch now: Wisconsin cornerback Jay Shaw shares his expectations for the UW defensive backs

Related
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As new daily case totals continue to decline here in Wisconsin, we're catching up with UW Health Doctor, Dan Shirley, about the latest information in the fight against COVID-19. The pandemic isn't over, and many people still have questions about how to stay safe from the virus.
A lighter day of on-field work was on the docket for the University of Wisconsin football team Thursday. The Badgers' eighth spring practice marked passing the halfway point of their spring workouts, and a few notable players were able to participate as the team wore the spider pads and helmets at the McClain Center. Junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig went through individual drills and some 7-on-7 work as he recovers from a left arm injury, and junior receiver Stephan Bracey Jr. went through position drills...
The Mark Whipple/Scott Frost "marriage" of offensive minds will be a point of intrigue this fall. On Saturday, we get a glimpse. From the known commodities to the fresh faces, we go position-by-position in this comprehensive guide to the unit. Quarterback Known commodities: Logan Smothers, so.; Heinrich Haarberg, rfr.; Matt Masker, jr. ...
Gary Grossen talks about cheesemaking poetically, even almost romantically. “Copper vats have a special place in my heart,” he said, arm extended toward some machinery in Babcock Hall on the UW-Madison campus. “Cheesemaking is an art,” he explained. “You do a lot by feel. The feel of the curd.”...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW MIA Recovery and Identification Project has located and recovered the remains of three American WWII soldiers since 2014. Now that the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are being lifted, they hope to recover many more. Currently, the team is conducting investigations at least two sites –...
Academic bullying; Evers’ maps tossed; Foxconn waiting game; partisan battles in schools; no charges in Milwaukee lead poisoning probe. Of note: This week we highlight a multi-story Wisconsin State Journal investigation about academic abuse at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Reporter Kelly Meyerhofer detailed multiple recent cases of academic abuse and explored solutions for preventing future abuse. The accounts of academic bullying “show the problem extends beyond what Ph.D. candidate John Brady endured under an abusive adviser before dying by suicide in 2016,” Meyerhofer reports.
Missouri's Riley Frizell reaches out for a ball from first base as Kansas City's Ally Vonfeldt sprints to touch the bag Wednesday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. Kansas City had three hits total in the game.
Kansas City's Ally Vonfeldt, left, creeps off of third base as Missouri's Kara Daly readies herself to play defense Wednesday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. Missouri’s next game is against Mississippi State on Friday.
