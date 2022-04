A man who violently attacked seven Asian women in New York over the span of three hours in February has been charged with "hate crimes," Manhattan's district attorney said Monday. "These attacks on seven New York women, each fueled by anti-Asian hate, are yet another sobering reminder of the demonstrable fears" that the Asian-American community faces, said Bragg, the first African American to hold the post of Manhattan district attorney.

