Virginia Beach, VA

Man sought in relation to double homicide in VB

By Brian Reese
 2 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are looking for a man in connection to the recent double homicide on S. Boggs Avenue , off Bonney Road.

Police would not say if Collin Q. Rodgers is considered a suspect or person of interest. They listed him in a release as an “endangered adult” due to the “unknown circumstances surrounding his disappearance.” He is the brother of one of the homicide victims, Talon Rodgers, police confirmed.

WAVY has reached out to police for more information, but at this time they said they were limited in what they could share due to state code dealing with information for ongoing investigations/information that could compromise the integrity of the case.

Collin Rodgers was last seen by his parents at their home in Yorktown on March 27, and police said that while investigating the homicide on April 4, they learned that he was missing.

He’s 20 years old, 5 foot 9 inches tall and 140 pounds with dark blonde hair and brown eyes, and possibly driving a 2008 silver Hyundai Tiburon, with Virginia tag 4871XH. He has a tattoo on his right arm, and a tattoo of a snake and a blue Pokémon on his collarbone.

The homicide victims, 23-year-old Talon Rodgers and 23-year-old Alisa Wash, were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a unit in the Thalia Garden Apartment and Townhomes after police responded to the 100 block of S. Boggs Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Monday . That exact address is 131 S. Boggs Avenue unit 101.

A neighbor, Zach Rabe, said the couple had just married in the last few weeks and lived in the apartment for roughly two years. After multiple requests, Virginia Beach Police confirmed Wednesday that the victims were married.

“Last Wednesday, I heard what sounded like two bangs and then a door slam,” Rabe said. “It didn’t seem like gunshots though.”

Rabe said he gave it no thought until Monday evening, when a friend of the couple came looking for them.

“He said the door was unlocked and he walked in and found the bodies. It really has me shook up.”

At this time, it’s unclear if that person who became looking for Talon Rodgers and Wash was Collin Rodgers.

Police have said the incident does not appear to be domestic-related.

WAVY is working to learn more in the case and will have more developments coming up.

