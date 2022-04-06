ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Governor to tour Springdale tornado damage Thursday

By Jacob Smith
 2 days ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced he will be touring the damage left by last week’s Springdale tornado on Thursday.

The announcement comes after the governor did not bring up the tornado during his press conference Tuesday afternoon. It wasn’t until he was asked by the press that he addressed the devastation that happened.

People impacted by tornado call on elected leaders to do more

Gov. Hutchinson did say that he has talked with Mayor Doug Sprouse about recovery efforts and how his office can help. He pointed out that he grew up in Springdale and that he cares about the community, but did not give a definitive plan to travel and see the damage in the city at that time.

The governor’s announcement also said he will speak with the media tomorrow at 10 a.m. at the Nilfisk Warehouse in Springdale.

