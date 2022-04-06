Woman dies after being hit by car while trying to cross Oliver Springs road

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman was killed Tuesday when she was struck by a car while trying to cross a street in Oliver Springs.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west in the 4000 block of Knoxville Highway around 5:11 p.m. on April 5 when Debra White, 67, attempted to cross the roadway.

White was then struck and killed by the Silverado.

According to the THP crash report, no charges are expected against the driver.

