Oliver Springs, TN

Woman dies after being hit by car while trying to cross Oliver Springs road

By Hannah Moore
 2 days ago

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman was killed Tuesday when she was struck by a car while trying to cross a street in Oliver Springs.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west in the 4000 block of Knoxville Highway around 5:11 p.m. on April 5 when Debra White, 67, attempted to cross the roadway.

White was then struck and killed by the Silverado.

According to the THP crash report, no charges are expected against the driver.

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

