ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — “I had a panic attack it was very terrifying,” Katana Cole told Channel 11.

Katana Cole said seeing her apartment on fire was one of the scariest moments of her life.

PHOTOS >>> Dog dies in apartment building fire in Elizabeth Township, no other reported injuries

She lives in the Virginia Manor Complex in Elizabeth, and her unit is right next door to the one that caught on fire Wednesday afternoon.

“Flames were coming out of the second window, and just going up and going to the top window. I thought the whole apartment was going to burn down,” Cole added.

She pushed past her fears, and ran inside to grab her two kids, who were with her husband.

“I realized the flames were too muchz I went upstairs and grabbed my naked babies and ran outside… that’s all I could worry about,” she said.

The Elizabeth Fire Chief said no one was hurt, but a dog was inside the unit that caught on fire, and didn’t survive.

Salvation Army and the Red Cross is assisting people who are in need.

“I’m very grateful that everyone is ok and the apartment didn’t burn down.”

©2022 Cox Media Group