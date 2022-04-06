ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Republicans write to Biden urging him to divide the $3.5billion in seized Taliban assets equally among 9/11 victims so there aren't 'winner and losers from terrorism' and raise 'serious questions' about a White House lawyer who now works for plaintiffs set to get bulk of the money

By Morgan Phillips, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 2 days ago

Republicans wrote to the White House on Wednesday urging President Biden to divide the $3.5 billion in assets seized from the Taliban for 9/11 victims equally, after it came to light that a lawyer in the White House's inner circle has cinched the bulk of the money for his own clients.

The letter obtained by DailyMail.com urges Biden to rescind his Feb. 11 executive order, which consolidated Taliban assets at the Central Bank in New York and benefits 'a set of politically-connected plaintiffs and trial lawyers at the expense of other victims of terrorism.'

'President Biden must rescind his executive order and direct these funds into existing mechanisms to ensure that all victims of terrorism are treated fairly,' the letter, signed by Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., and Mike Johnson, R-La., and addressed to chief of staff Ron Klain.

In February, Biden signed an executive order to divide some $7 billion in seized Afghan assets, half going toward humanitarian aid for Afghans and the other half going to the Taliban's terrorism victims. But rather than make that $3.5 billion available to the thousands of terror victims throughout the U.S., the executive order will direct it towards about 150 people.

Those people are known as the Havlish plaintiffs and they include Americans who were injured on 9/11 and those who lost loved ones that day. They won a default judgment against the Taliban in 2011, though their claim did not amount to anything for years while the Taliban had no cash within reach of the U.S. Once the terror group came to power again, the Havlish plaintiffs reasserted their claim to the funds.

Biden's executive order bypasses the Congressionally-approved process of distributing terrorist money to victims equitably - through the Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund of 2015. The compensation pool is distributed 'fairly' by the Department of Justice. Congress' law also caps attorneys' fees at 15% of each payout so victims receive a majority of the disbursements through the VSST.

'Rather than directing the $3.5 billion in seized assets into the VSST fund where all victims with valid claims may be equitably compensated under the pro-rate formula established by Congress, the Biden administration has chosen to circumvent this process in an apparent attempt to pick winners and losers among victims of terrorism,' the letter claims.

The U.S. seized $7 billion in assets from the Afghan Central Bank once the Taliban came to power 
In February Biden signed an executive order declaring that the assets would be split equally between humanitarian aid and the Havlish plaintiffs 
After $7 billion in assets were picked up from the Taliban, a fight broke out among lawyers representing different groups of victims who claimed they had rights to the money. Last September, the Havlish plaintiffs persuaded a judge to approve sending a U.S. marshal to serve a writ of execution to the Federal Reserve in New York to seize the $7 billion to cover a judgment of $7 billion in damages they had won a decade ago.

The Biden administration intervened and said it would inform the court of how disbursing the money would best serve the interests of the nation. The Justice Department asked for a delay, saying it needed more time, until the administration eventually in February ruled that the money should be split between Havlish plaintiffs and aid for Afghans.

Attorney's for the Havlish plaintiffs are set to score as much as one-third of the multi-billion settlement.

But a lead attorney on the Havlish group's case has a special White House connection - Lee Wolosky, of the firm Jenner & Block, advised the White House on Afghan evacuees as a special counsel to the National Security Counsel until January.

Wolosky says his Havlish clients deserve much of the Afghan assets because they claimed little from the compensation pool distributed by DOJ, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The lawmakers' letter claims that the payouts to Wolosky's clients creates a 'perception of impropriety.'

The letter calls for all documents and communications relating to the potential distribution of seized Afghanistan Central Bank assets to Havlish plaintiffs and all documents and communications related to Wolosky's service at the White House, including his ethics agreement.

The VSST meanwhile so far has paid out about $3.3 billion to victims of international state-sponsored terrorism, through funds unrelated to the recently-seized Taliban assets. But some spouses and children of 9/11 victims were originally excluded from the fund due to a technicality. By the time they were admitted to the fund in 2019, most of the assets had already been doled out.

Jon Stweart speaks at a news conference on behalf of 9/11 victims and families before the House approved a bill to replenish the victims' compensation fund 

'Now we finally have an opportunity for real compensation. All we ask is that all who were harmed be treated equally and that the administration follow the congressionally approved method for compensating victims of terrorism,' Timothy Fischer, son of Capt. John R. Fischer, FDNY, who was killed in the 9/11 attack, wrote in a letter to the Wall Street Journal.

'I have yet to hear from my representatives and have to wonder why they would let the executive usurp their lawful process and authority,' he wrote.

'The Biden administration is unilaterally deciding which U.S. victims of terror are more important and deserving of compensation from USVSST funds. Perhaps it feels that atonement for the botched Afghanistan withdrawal is necessary, but Congress authorized the USVSST fund for all U.S. victims, not a chosen few and their attorneys,' wrote Stuart Force, whose son Taylor Force was stabbed by a Palestinian terrorist in Israel six years ago. 'Stop ignoring the laws passed by Congress.'

