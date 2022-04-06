USC's National Championship Women's Basketball Team honored at the SC State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Changes are coming to signs throughout the state to let everyone know the USC Women's Basketball team are not one, but two-time National Champions. 15 signs were placed along highways across the state after the team's 2017 National Championship win. Now, it's time for them to be replaced.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The victory parade for the South Carolina Gamecocks national championship team will take place next week. Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann confirmed on Twitter that the event will be held on Wednesday, April 13 at 6 p.m. The event will be downtown and will end with a ceremony at the South Carolina State House.
MARS HILL, N.C. — Larry Davis is now a head basketball coach in the college ranks. The former Gamecock guard who had a successful run in the Palmetto State as a high school coach has been named the new head basketball coach at Mars Hill University. Davis has spent...
RALEIGH, N.C. – No. 3 South Carolina was dominant again, defeating North Carolina 4-1 in the championship match of the Wolfpack Match Play on Monday afternoon. The victory is the Gamecocks fifth of the 2021-22 season, surpassing a single-season program record for wins. “I’m proud of the fight and dominance our players showed in match play this […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Colonial Life Arena is where the South Carolina women's basketball team leads the nation in attendance and it's where Monday's welcome home celebration took place. The Gamecocks returned to Columbia early Monday afternoon with the national championship trophy in tow which was placed next to...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks Women’s Basketball team received recognition from legislators Wednesday at the South Carolina State House. WIS News 10 streamed it live as it happened. Governor Henry McMaster proclaimed April 2022 as the South Carolina Gamecock NCAA Women’s Basketball National Champions Month. RELATED COVERAGE:
CLEMSON, S.C. – Billy Barlow pitched 5.0 strong innings and Clemson hit three home runs in its 4-3 victory over No. 10 Georgia at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the home-and-home series, improved to 19-9, while the Bulldogs dropped to 22-7. The two teams conclude their […]
South Carolina took down North Carolina 4-1 in the championship match of the Wolfpack Match Play, earning the Gamecocks their fifth win of the season and team of the week honors. “I’m proud of the fight and dominance our players showed in match play this week,” said head coach Kalen...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — High Point University put together three big innings and hammered USC Upstate 15-4 on Sunday in the finale of a three-game Big South series at Harley Park. The Panthers (10-18, 5-4 Big South) scored five in the second, four in the seventh and four in the...
USC Upstate’s softball team is off to a 34-3 start thanks to some impressive pitching by Hannah Hougue (Chesnee) and Alyssa Kelly. Houge is 20-2 with five shutouts while Kelly has a 1.38 ERA. The Spartans take a 10-game winning streak into Wednesday doubleheader with Western Carolina.
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Wesley Ambrose, an infielder for the University of South Carolina Beaufort (USCB) and former South Effingham standout, is finally back where he wants to be in South Carolina. “I actually played at a school in North Carolina, which I liked it, but wanted to transfer back home to see all my […]
