It wasn’t pretty, required a little luck and a lot of overtime, but the McNeese Cowgirls beat rival UL-Lafayette 6-5 in 13 innings to extend its winning streak to 10 games. McNeese (22-14) fell behind on three different occasions, but pulled out the win in the thirteenth, loading the bases on a single by Alayis Seneca and walks by Kendall Talley and Jil Poullard. Crislyne Moreno hit a grounder and the throw home sailed over the catcher’s head, allowing pinch runner Erin Ardoin to score the winning run.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO